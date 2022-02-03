The New York Blood Center’s emergency declaration for the region remains in effect, and a number of organizations are hosting blood drives in February.
The Shops at Atlas Park at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, will host drives from 1 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, 4, 9, 10, 14, 17 and 25.
Resorts World Casino will host a drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the Central Park Room at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in Jamaica.
RXR Realty will host a drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 at 37-18 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City.
The Queens Masonic District will host a drive from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 19 at 21-14 30 Ave. in Long Island City.
Queens Place mall will have a drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst in the former Outback Steakhouse.
Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church will have a collection from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills.
Information and donation appointments are available online at nybc.org.
