The New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency for the region, and a number of groups and organizations are hosting blood drives in January.
The city’s Department of Design and Construction will host a drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.
The Shops at Atlas Park at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale will host drives from 1 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, 26 and 28.
The NYBC will host its own blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at its facilities located at 45-01 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City.
The United Sherpa Association will host a collection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 at 41-01 75 St. in Elmhurst.
St. Mary Gate of Heaven Roman Catholic Church will collect donations from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 6 at 104-06 101 Ave. in Ozone Park.
Resorts World Casino will host a drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the Central Park Room at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park.
Information and donation appointments are available online at nybc.org.
