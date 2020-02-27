Twin sisters Hallie, left, and Mira Meola of Sunnyside are performing in Tada! Youth Theater’s production of “How to Eat Like a Child,” now being staged in Midtown Manhattan.
Hallie says the two 13-year-olds, who attend the Our World Neighborhood Charter School in Astoria, have been “very dramatic kids” since they were little, and Mira adds that they used to write their own plays and perform them at home.
Now they’re taking the stage to perform the comical number “How to Beg for a Dog” in “How to Eat Like a Child,” with shows left on Feb. 29 and March 6, 7 and 8. Details and tickets can be found at tadatheater.com. Other Queens kids in the show are Claudia Fabella, 9, Jon Luc Jobson-Larkin, 12, Julien Jobson-Larkin, 9, and Vivian Defalco, 10.
Tada! has been providing young people with musical theater programs since 1984.
