The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two individuals who committed a series of phone store thefts — four in Queens and one in Brooklyn — since Feb. 13. Their last strike was on April 12.
The two men have struck T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores in the 102nd, 103th, 104th and 111th precincts in Queens and the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, always striking between 5:15 and 7:20 p.m.
Police did not provide exact locations of the Queens locations that were hit. Once inside the stores, the men approach the display counter and smash the lock with a hammer before removing iPhones. The value of the phones stolen to date is estimated to be nearly $9,900.
One individual is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 40 to 50 years old. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a thin build. He was wearing all-black clothing, blue sneakers and had a white face mask under his chin.
The second is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 40 to 50 years old, a heavy-set build and wearing a dark hoodie jacket with white stripes on the side of the sleeves. He also was wearing black pants, with light blue sneakers. He walks with a limp.
Both men were carrying Target shopping bags containing hammers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
