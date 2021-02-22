Two young people including one from Queens are dead and two more injured after a late-night weekend crash on the Northern State Parkway in Suffolk County.
Husein Radoncic, 26 of Astoria, and Sasha Stopanjac, 22 of Liberty, NY, were killed when the car they were riding in left the roadway and hit the guide rail, several trees and a light post, according to state police. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of the parkway near Exit 39, at the border of Melville and West Hills in the Town of Huntington.
The victims were both in the back seat of the car, a 2001 Audi. The driver, Tomislav Ivkov, 22 of Ridgewood, and front-seat passenger, Marco Radinovic, 21, of Astoria, were both transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation and state police ask that anyone with information about it call them (631) 756-3300.
Troopers did not immediately respond when asked if any charges had been filed in the case or might be.
