The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted for questioning in connection with an assault that took place on an R train inside the 67th Avenue in Forest Hills subway station on the night of Feb. 24.
According to the 112th Precinct and Transit District 20, the attack took place at about 9 p.m. when the male victim was riding a Manhattan-bound train.
A video of the two men being sought can be viewed online at qchron.com.
The two wanted individuals entered the train and struck the victim in his head with an unknown object, causing a laceration and bleeding before fleeing the scene.
EMS personnel brought the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for medical treatment, where he was reported in stable condition.
The victim said no words were exchanged either before or after the attack. The attackers are described as men between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
