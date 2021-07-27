The NYPD has arrested two minors — one 14 the other 15, for last Friday’s attack on an off-duty New York City firefighter last Friday near Juniper Valley Park.
In a press release issued at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said the two have been charged with gang assault.
No other details of the arrests were available.
The incident took place at 9:55 p.m. on Juniper Boulevard North near 75th Street when the victim was walking his dog. He saw a large group of people yelling and screaming while setting off fireworks and confronted them. He was attacked during a verbal altercation, and was kicked and punched by multiple people. At one point was struck in the head with a bottle.
The man suffered cuts and bruises, but declined medical assistance. His dog was unhurt.
