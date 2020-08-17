Two arrested in 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Two Hollis men have been charged with the 2002 murder of Run-DMC DJ Jason Mizell in 10-count indictment unsealed Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.
Karl Jordan Jr., 36, and Ronald Washington, 56, were charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder according to a statement issued by the office of Seth DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Jordan, who was arrested Sunday, also will be charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and seven counts of cocaine distribution. He was scheduled for arraignment via video conference on Monday.
Washington already is in federal custody and will be arraigned at a later date.
If convicted they face minimum sentences of 20 years in prison up to life in prison or the death penalty.
Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay, was killed by a shot to the head at his Jamaica recording studio. No arrests have ever been made in this case until now.
DuCharme announced the charges in a joint statement with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea; Daryl McCormick, acting special agent-in-charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and William Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office.
“The defendants allegedly carried out the cold-blooded murder of Jason Mizell. a brazen act that has finally caught up with them thanks to the dedicated detectives, agents and prosecutors who never gave up on this case,” DuCharme said. “The charges announced today begin to provide a measure of justice to the family and friends of the victim, and make clear that the rule of lw will be upheld, whether it takes days, months or decades.”
“The gunshots that rang out in a recording studio in Queens nearly 18 years ago, taking this pioneering rap artist’s life, have been answered,” Shea said. “Today’s indictment shows that no amount of time passed can erase the commitment of our NYPD detectives, federal law enforcement partners and prosecutors fin the Eastern District for the Eastern District, to the pursuit of justice.”
McCormick said the AFT never believed the case was unsolvable, working tirelessly alongside the NYPD’s Cold Case Squad.
“[W]e were determined to bring justice for the Mizell family and see these killers held accountable,” he said. For nearly 18 years, one of these alleged perpetrators walked freely, thinking he’d gotten away with murder. But today, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the investigators and prosecutors, two individuals will answer for their crimes.
Authorities allege that Mizell was at the 24/7 Studio, a recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica on Oct. 20, 2002 at about 7:30 p.m. when Washington and Jordan allegedly entered the premises armed with guns.
According to court filings, Washington allegedly pointed a gun at another person who was present and ordered that person to lie on the floor. Jordan allegedly approached Mizell and fired two shots at close range, striking Mizell in the head and wounding the other individual.
The investigation allegedly determined that the motive for the shooting was a dispute over 10 kilograms cocaine that Mizell had purchased from a supplier in the Midwest. The cocaine allegedly was supposed to be sold in Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.