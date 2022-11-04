A series of online comments begun Thursday between Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) escalated vitriol even by election season standards, including accusations of “white supremacy,” using “racist dog whistles” and “unhinged behavior.”
Holden, who has endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) over Gov. Hochul in next Tuesday’s election, on Thursday posted a photo of the council’s Common Sense Caucus and comments denouncing Hochul’s support of congestion pricing.
The measure would, if approved by the federal government, allow an as yet undetermined surcharge for driving into Manhattan south of 60th Street to raise money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Estimates have run between $9 and $23. The group has called on Hochul to put it to a vote via referendum
“What is she afraid of? The people have a right to decide.”
Richards, from his private Twitter account, replied in less than an hour.
“After he loses this election let’s elect an actual democrat,” Richards tweeted. Holden and the entire council are up for election next year, two years early, because of the 2020 U.S. Census. It didn’t take long for the councilman to reply.
“I’m a Democrat longer than you’ve been alive,” he wrote. “If the party platform is now to further tax its constituents, including those with low income and seniors, you can have it. It’s time to elect a Borough President who actually works for Queens, not against it.”
“So why are you surrounded by republicans?????”
“I guess @KalmanYeger is a Republican. Breaking news.”
Yeger is a conservative Democrat from Brooklyn.
The temperature kicked up several degrees when a poster with the handle Secret Squirrel @sheila.sq defended Holden.
“He’s one of the few that represents us,” she posted. Richards’ reply was direct.
“yeah white supremacy.”
“White supremacy!?? WOW... that’s actually hysterical,” Secret Squirrel replied.
Yeger chimed in a few hours later.
“Drunk tweeting in the middle of the day, Donovan?”
To which Holden posted a GIF of actor Will Ferrell in a movie where he shakes uncontrollably while trying to sip a glass of wine with the comment “Donovan right now ...”
Richards, in an interview on Friday, said the white supremacy comment was not aimed at Holden’s district or the congestion pricing plan, with which he has some issues of his own, including the possibility of the $23 fee.
“This is over his support of Lee Zeldin,” Richard said. “Democrats should stick with Democrats. And this election is high stakes.”
Richards, aside from defending Hochul’s record, accused Holden and the Zeldin campaign of using racist dog whistles in regard to crime, which had been one of Zeldin’s most frequently raised issues. The borough president accused the Zeldin campaign of attempting to stereotype minorities as criminals.
“We’ve seen a campaign of fear being waged in this borough,” he said. “And I’m not going to allow any elected officials to negate the work this governor has done. Especially when you claim to be a Democrat. And Bob Holden, including in many campaigns, has been someone who dog-whistles. And yes, every step of the way, I will call out dog whistles ... It’s direct racism, whether you say it or not.”
He also expressed the belief that Secret Squirrel is a bot rather than an actual Holden constituent.
Holden spokesman Daniel Kurzyna wasn’t having it.
“The Borough President calls a colleague, and New Yorkers, white supremacists because they oppose congestion pricing, which will hurt his constituents,” he said in an email. “He ridicules and challenges residents to fights on Twitter and exhibits seriously unhinged behavior. That should be questioned, not a Will Ferell meme. This isn’t the first time he’s disparaged constituents on social media. As the Queens Borough President, he should unite Queens residents, not divide them. Don’t disagree with Donovan Richards or he’ll attack you and challenge you to a fight. It’s not a good look, and Donovan Richards should do better.
While Richards did not address the drinking references, Yeger called the borough president out in a telephone interview. He said this was not the first instance of some “incredibly stupid things,” Richards has posted.
“It was said in jest to a guy I thought was being incredibly silly. Incredibly silly,” he said. “I say what he wrote and I responded in jest as I assumed he was acting in jest.”
