Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kew Gardens that allegedly involves a man turning the tables on a would-be robber.
Police said the incident took place at about 2 a.m. Wednesday at 123-20 82 Ave. The site is just across Queens Boulevard from Borough Hall and next to the former Umbrella Hotel, which was the site of a fatal shooting on Jan. 1. 2001.
Officers responding to a 911 call found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
The NYPD said a 65-year-old man was taken in for questioning and that a firearm was recovered. The name of the dead man was being withheld pending notification of his family.
The New York Post and WABC Channel 7 both reported police as saying the dead man may have been trying to rob the man who shot him. Channel 7 reported that the alleged shooter called the police and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. It also reported that the 32-year-old man has “many prior arrests.”
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.