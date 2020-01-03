’Twas the days before Christmas

When Santa needs help, he can call in the NYPD, too, in this case to spread a little more holiday cheer.

Rather than a sleigh and reindeer, neighborhood coordination officers from the 108th Precinct, had boxes and bags in their patrol vehicles filed with gifts for their youngest charges.

All a young man named Chris was asking for was gifts for his sisters, as they didn’t come last Christmas. Sector officers and the Community Affairs Office at the 115th Precinct helped the family’s Christmas Eve dreams come true.

Auxiliary officers from the 114th Precinct — some with uniform elf hats — got a head start, making the early rounds for toy giveaways throughout Astoria on Dec. 19.