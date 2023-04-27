Family members and colleagues of NYPD Det. Jeffrey Lee, inset, were joined by area dignitaries in Forest Hills on April 22 as a corner at the intersection of Austin Street and Yellowstone Boulevard was co-named in his honor.
Lee served for many of his 26 years with New York’s Finest across the street at the 112th Precinct.
He was 53 years old when he died on July 16, 2018, of illness brought on by his work in the recovery effort at Ground Zero in Manhattan after the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.
