The chairman of Community Board 6’s Transportation, Public Transportation and Street Safety Committee said the board sometimes can better help residents who help themselves.
Chairman Peter Beadle, speaking at the board’s monthly meeting on April 13, encouraged residents to be their own advocates on everything from reporting potholes and traffic hazards to addressing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s updated proposal to redraw the Queens bus system.
“If you see issues, there are two things you can do,” he said. “One, report it to 311, which you can do by dialing 311, or download the app and report the problem on your phone.”
The second move, he said, is to contact CB 6 by email or phone to make the board aware of the condition or complaint.
“When you make a report to 311, you will get a service request number,” Beadle said. “Notify the office, give the SR number and now we can track it. Send an email to qn06@cb.nyc.gov or call at (718) 263-9250. Posting it on Facebook or Twitter is OK — I do that — but if you call the office and 311 we can actually take action on it.”
In the same vein, Beadle encouraged residents to register for and participate in the MTA’s May 6 meeting at which it will discuss and take feedback on proposed changes to bus routes that serve Community District 6. The first meeting, covering District 1, took place Monday night [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
Beadle said the Q60 and Q23 routes will be among those impacted: the southern end of the Q23 could be rerouted and truncated, the last part replaced by a portion of a new route.
He also said the plan to speed up buses by eliminating some stops and spacing others out could have adverse effects on the district’s large senior citizen population.
“It’s really important that if this affects you, you register,” he added.
For those who cannot attend, the plan can be reviewed and comments can be submitted to the MTA online at new.mta.info/ project/queens-bus-network-redesign.
Among other matters in his report, Beadle also said the intersection of Austin Street and Continental/71st Avenue now has a four-way pedestrian crossing signal recently put in place by the city’s Department of Transportation.
Named a “Barnes Dance” for the traffic engineer who created it, the new traffic light setting has a period in which cars are stopped in all four directions, allowing pedestrians to cross more safely.
Other issues also were addressed.
Speaking to the board the day before the City Council voted to approve proposed changes for the construction of new apartments and commercial space on the site of the old Trylon Theater at 98-81 Queens Blvd., Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) thanked members for their efforts to get things like 44 units of affordable housing at varying income thresholds approved by the developer in the final plans.
Schulman also said she would be sending a request to the board next month to co-name street corners in memory of Joe Hennessy, who served as chairman of CB 6 for 23 years, and Greg Stein, a longtime board member of the Aids Center of Queens. Hennessy died in 2020, and Stein last year.
At a meeting with a number of first-time CB 6 members, veteran Pat Morgan fondly remembered the advice Hennessy gave her when she first joined.
“He said, ‘You’re not doing this for yourself. You’re doing it for the community that you serve,’” Morgan said. “That stuck with me. I’ll say that again for those who have been here a long time and those who are new. We’re here to serve the community, not ourselves.”
