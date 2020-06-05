Transit heads back toward normal; MTA wants more bus lanes

With Phase 1 of New York City’s reopening set to kick on Monday, the interim president of New York City Transit was conducting a media tour on Friday to prepare riders for what she said will be a return to full bus and full daytime subway service early next week.
“We are increasing service and we will be as close to regular service — regular weekday service as we can be on Monday,” Sarah Feinberg told 1010 WINS Radio in a transcript provided by the MTA. “My guess is we’ll be about 95 percent of the way there, Tuesday will be the rest of the way there.”
Feinberg said overnight closures between 1 and 5 a.m. will remain in effect to enable the sanitizing of each bus and subway car every 24 hours.
Feinberg also told WCBS 880 Radio that read-door boarding on all city buses will remain in effect indefinitely, though she is confident that people will feel comfortable taking public transportation again.
“The first thing for people to remember is that Phase 1 is not a signal to all of New York to get on the subway system and to go shopping,” she said. “Phase 1 is about those essential workers who have been out in the system and keeping us going this whole time, plus the Phase 1 workers — so the construction crews, the folks who are going to be doing the curbside retail. The folks who need to travel during Phase 1 are the folks who should be traveling during Phase 1 and we’re excited to welcome them back to the system, and I do think people will feel comfortable.”
In connection with the reopening, Feinberg was asked about her letter to Mayor de Blasio on Monday calling for an additional 60 miles of dedicated bus lanes to facilitate a smoother reopening.
“In particular, a robust bus system will be crucial as workers look to return to their offices,” states the letter, which can be read online at mta.info. “It will also help alleviate crowding on the streets and underground. But to make buses a more attractive option for commuters, they must be able to move freely around the city.”
Two of the corridors the MTA is looking to designate are in Queens — on Main Street in Flushing between Kissena and Northern boulevards; and on Archer Avenue in Jamaica between 146th and 168th streets.
In an email, on Friday, de Blasio spokesman Mitch Schwartz said the mayor is receptive.
“New York is a mass transit city, and there’s no recovery without a safe, reliable, and fast bus system,” he wrote. “We’ve discussed bus lane expansion with the MTA, and we look forward to their commitment to increased service on bus lanes the City creates to safely serve more New Yorkers.”
Stephanie Burgos-Veras, organizing manager for the Riders Alliance, backed the MTA’s request, and also called on Gov. Cuomo and the federal government to do their part.
“Reopening New York is a shared responsibility among all levels of government,” Veras-Burgos said in an email. “Without a major ramp up in bus lanes, essential workers will be mired in terrible traffic and the city’s recovery will be seriously compromised. Mayor de Blasio must follow the MTA’s bold lead and rapidly implement the agency’s requested 60 miles of bus lanes. Riders also need Gov. Cuomo to seize the moment and increase service on heavily used bus routes. More service will improve safely, cut crowding, and build badly needed confidence in public transit.”
She added that Congress must step up with additional funding.
A source told the Chronicle on Friday that de Blasio’s office would be releasing its own recommendations for dedicated bus lanes in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.