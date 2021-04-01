On the one-year anniversary of her passing, transgender immigrant activist Lorena Borjas was memorialized with a street co-naming at Baxter Avenue and 83rd Street in Elmhurst Tuesday.
Lorena St. Cartier, left, Liaam Winslet, Councilman Francisco Moya, Laura Martinez, state Sen. Jessica Ramos and others honored her with Lorena Borjas Way.
Borjas died from Covid at the age of 59. She was founder and CEO of Colectivo TRANSgrediendo, a social organization that promotes the development of the integral, cultural and social health of trans populations in the country. Along with syringe exchange programs for trans women using hormone injections, Borjas ran free HIV testing programs for transgender sex workers. She co-founded the Lorena Borjas Community Fund, providing bond assistance to LGBTQ immigrants who have been arrested.
“When we walk by this neighborhood, cross this street, or pass by this triangle, Lorena Borjas will serve as a reminder of what it means to treat people with respect and dignity, no matter who they are, where they come from, what they do and who they love,” Moya said.
A copy of the sign was given to Winslet, a close friend of Borjas.
