The NYPD is looking for the driver it says fled the scene after allegedly striking a traffic agent in Forest Hills on Monday morning.
According to police, the incident took at 8:51 a.m. at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Queens Boulevard.
The traffic agent was taken the New York Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for treatment of elbow and shoulder injuries and was in stable condition.
A published report on the website of AMNY quoted Police Department sources as saying the driver was believed to have been operating a Prius.
No arrest have been made and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident, including driver’s identity or where whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
— Michael Gannon
