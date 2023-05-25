Officials from Trader Joe’s have confirmed in an email that a new store will be coming to 69-65 Yellowstone Blvd.
The store will be located in the apartment complex being built on the site of the old Key Food supermarket.
“At Trader Joe’s Forest Hills, we see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store,” the company said in press release. “ ... Most importantly, we offer all of our delicious, quality products at the very best prices. We’re happy to be part of your community, and proud to offer you unique products and an exceptional shopping experience, every day.”
The company said in a subsequent email that there is not yet information about a possible opening date, as the process is just beginning. The company does not plan to close the store at 90-30 Metropolitan Ave. in Rego Park.
