Tony Trabert, tennis champion and longtime commentator, died last Wednesday at 90.
He won five Grand Slam singles championships in the 1950s, including the 1953 and 1955 U.S. Championships at Forest Hills.
Trabert advanced to the quarterfinals at Forest Hills in 1951 before serving in the U.S. Navy. He won the 1953 tournament without losing a single set.
“I think winning Forest Hills sort of signified that I’d arrived as a player,” Trabert said, according to his United States Tennis Association obituary.
“It was my first Grand Slam title as a singles player and as an American, there’s a special thrill about winning your national championship. You feel like, ‘Hey, I can play with anybody.’”
He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970 and later served as president of the hall for 11 years. Trabert was also a broadcaster for more than 30 years, including for CBS at the U.S. Open.
Trabert is survived by his wife, Vicki, a son, Mike, and a daughter, Brooke, from his marriage to Shauna Wood, three stepchildren, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
