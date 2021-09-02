Towing the line in Glendale 1
NYPD PHOTO / TWITTER

The Traffic Safety Team and neighborhood coordination officers in the NYPD’s 14th Precinct on Wednesday, Aug. 25, conducted a joint towing operation in Glendale based on a number of recent 311 complaints.

“Today multiple derelict vehicles were towed away to free up much need parking spaces on your streets,” the precinct tweeted out on its feed August 26.

