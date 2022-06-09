Some truck drivers in the 112th Precinct had more than bad weather and hazardous road conditions last week when the precinct’s Traffic Safety team and some heavy wreckers went out after illegally parked tractor trailers by the Grand Central Parkway.
“Upon observing the violations multiple tickets were issued and multiple tractor trailers were removed,” the precinct said in a post on its official Twitter page Tuesday.
