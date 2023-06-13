NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell quit without notice Monday because she had had it with being micromanaged by City Hall, according to published reports.
Sewell couldn’t even do routine things like promote officers to detective without getting the permission of the mayor, multiple media outlets say.
Her position had always been weaker than that of her predecessors because Mayor Adams created a deputy mayor for public safety position, filling it with Phil Banks, a retired cop who had served as chief of the department, the highest uniformed position in the NYPD, about 10 years ago. Banks’ brother is David Banks, the chancellor of the city schools system.
Sewell was a cop’s cop who chafed at having a buffer between her and the mayor, according to multiple articles and analysts. Some said she really was not the most powerful figure at Police Headquarters due to the intrigue.
But she only had good words for the Police Department in a letter announcing her resignation that she sent out Monday. Reports said she addressed it to “the women and men of the NYPD.”
‘Since I joined you almost a year and a half ago we have faced tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs together,” the letter reads, according to multiple media outlets, including the Daily Mail, which said it published the complete text.
“I have witnessed your compassion, heroics and selflessness on a daily basis. They have reaffirmed to me, what people around the globe have always known: you are an extraordinary collective of hard working public servants dedicated to the safety of this city, engaging our communities and sharing what we know with our partners for the benefit of the world.
“You and your predecessors are the reason that the NYPD is known as the gold standard in law enforcement.”
Sewell went on to salute the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and retired officers who remain involved while telling those on the force that she is acutely aware of the challenges they face. She offers hope that new changes to officers’ schedules will prove beneficial and says she will always be a champion for the people of the city.
“There are people all over this city who want and appreciate you. They want safe streets, transit and housing. They are families, workers, tourists, business owners and students, and they depend on the NYPD,” she wrote.
“Please continue to do what you do well to secure this city.
“Thank you for stepping forward and as always, stay safe. Please.”
Sewell was the city’s first female police commissioner and its third African-American. Before coming to the NYPD she spent her career with the police department in Nassau County, where she lives.
Adams only had good words for her in a statement issued after she resigned.
“I want to thank Police Commissioner Sewell for her devotion over the last 18 months and her steadfast leadership,” Adams said. “Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer. When we came into office, crime was trending upwards, and thanks to the brave men and women of the NYPD, most of the major crime categories are now down. The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), however, did acknowledge policy differences in her own statement, while saying she empathized with Sewell over race and sex.
“I want to thank NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell for her service to New York City,” Adams said. “Commissioner Sewell broke barriers as the first woman, and first Black woman, to lead the largest police force in the country. I empathize with the unique challenges she faced that are so familiar to many of us in positions that have not traditionally been held by those who look like us. Despite differences about NYPD disciplinary policies, we shared a bond and mutual respect as professionals. I wish Commissioner Sewell all the best in her next chapter.”
Without a commissioner, the city’s top cop is Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.
