Tom Jones and Van Morrison at Forest Hills Stadium

The term “legends” gets thrown around quite liberally in both sports and entertainment. There is little doubt, however, that the term is appropriate when discussing either 82- year-old Welsh singer extraordinaire Tom Jones or 77-year-old Belfast native Van Morrison. Both have tremendous catalogs of hits, and happily both have voices which have defied the aging gods, based on their performances on Sept. 10 at Forest Hills Stadium.
While Tom Jones still sounds as if he were playing Caesars Palace in 1969, and remains strikingly handsome, he immediately acknowledged he wouldn’t be able to move around the stage the way he used to, as he informed the audience, he will be having hip surgery in London in late October. Nonetheless, he was in great spirits and enjoyed engaging the crowd as he sat tethered to a tall stool. It is safe to assume some women still tossed underwear or a hotel key at the stage, which was a standard occurrence in his heyday.
Jones did not shy away from his age, and the physical changes and limits which come along with one’s golden years. He opened with “I’m Growing Old,” from his most recent album, “Surrounded by Time,” and followed that up with his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song,” in which the lyrics describe the loss of friends and the graying of hair, both of which come with the passage of time. Jones sings that nobody should shed a tear in a eulogy for him when his time is up because he has had, as the song title states, “A Hell of a Life.”
The audience was more than happy to provide the chorus to the hits in Jones’ set list. He freshened up his first worldwide smash, 1965’s “It’s Not Unusual,” with a Creole zydeco sound but it was still recognizable. He had fun covering Prince’s “Kiss,” which he recorded with Art of Noise in 1988, but he had to change his ad-lib line from “I think I better dance now” to “I think they better play now” (referring to his band), because of his hip issue.
Tom Jones must relish his hits about those who commit suicide because he sang both “The Green, Green Grass of Home,” a tune about the dream of a death row inmate on his last day of life, and “Delilah,” in which the protagonist kills a cheating lover who mocks him.
Even when his segment of the concert was over, Tom Jones was not done for the evening. He engaged in two duets with headliner Van Morrison, as they performed a couple of classic blues tunes, Chuck Willis’s “What Am I Living For?” and Leadbelly’s “Goodnight Irene.”
Unfortunately, those were the highlights of Van Morrison’s portion of the evening. Morrison never spoke to the audience and did not seem to care that he and his musicians, as talented as they were, were boring them to tears. He opened on a promising note with the up-tempo “Dangerous,” but quickly segued into endless, little-known jazz/blues tunes as “Precious Time,” “Thank God for the Blues,” “Can’t Go on This Way,” “Days Like This,” and “Broken Record.”
I once asked Steppenwolf lead singer John Kay before a show at the Westbury Music Fair if he ever tired of having to perform “Born To Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride.” He quickly replied, “Absolutely not. I am here for my audience. They have helped provide me a wonderful life,” he replied without hesitation.
The prickly Van Morrison clearly does not subscribe to Kay’s philosophy. He refused to play classic rock radio station staples as “Moondance,” “Wild Night,” “Domino,” Jackie Wilson Said,” “Blue Money,” “Into the Mystic,” or “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?” He threw a bone to the crowd at the end of his show with a soporific rendition of “Brown-Eyed Girl,” and the monotonous “Gloria,” a song whose hook consists of spelling out the woman’s name “G-L-O-R-I-A” repeatedly. Morrison had the chutzpah to walk off the stage and not even thank the audience or wish them a good night.
Everyone at Forest Hills Stadium had to have been grateful Tom Jones was able to perform despite physical pain because Van Morrison did nothing to make a beautiful night weather-wise, the slightest bit memorable.
