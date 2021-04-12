Toll increases at bridges and tunnels operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority went into effect on Sunday.
The cash-strapped agency has estimated that the increases will bring in an extra $62 million in revenue for the remainder of 2021, and $116 million more in 2022, the first year in which increases will have been in pace for the entire 12 months.
The increases, approved by the MTA Board in February, average 7 percent. Bus and subway fares remain at $2.75 per ride.
The cost of a trip over the Bronx-Whitestone, Throgs Neck, RFK/Triborough and Verrazzano-Narrows bridges went from $6.12 for an E-Zpass to $6.55; and from $9.50 to $10.17 for Toll By Mail or non-E-Zpass holders.
The same increase took place at the Queens Midtown and Hugh L. Carey tunnels to and from Manhattan.
The toll for E-Zpass account holders who improperly use or affix the devices, meaning a bill will be sent to them, is $8.36.
Tolls on the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway Gil Hodges Memorial bridges rose from $2.29 to $2.45 for E-Zpass users and from $4.75 to $5.09 for non-tag holders.
An improperly used or affixed E-Zpass at those crossings is billed at$3.77.
The rate at the Henry Hudson Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx, increased from $2.80 to $3 for a pass; from $7 to $7.50 for non-pass holders; and $4.62 for an improperly affixed pass.
Toll discount programs and rebates for Rockaway and Broad Channel residents using the Cross Bay Bridge are being maintained for those who properly use their E-Zpass tags, The Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway Bridge toll for Rockaway and Broad Channel residents increase to $1.60.
The MTA says the proper placement for the E-Zpass devices is the inside of the windshield, just to the right of and below the rearview mirror mounting; and below any tinting at the top of the windshield.
