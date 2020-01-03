’Tis the season for smiles in the 113th Pct.

They protect our streets, but they also help Christmas dreams — or even miracles — occur.

Officers from patrol and the Community Affairs Office of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct went above and beyond in the call for service in the days leading up to the holidays.

It might have been a party for families in need; and this year there was an extra party for families whose homes were damaged and many belongings destroyed as the result of a collapsed sewer line in South Ozone Park. Or just visiting with a senior to provide some company and a soft, fluffy Christmas present.

And to all, a good night ...