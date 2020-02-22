Tibet photo exhibit pulled

The Queens Library has announced that it will remove a controversial photo exhibit at its Elmhurst branch that was the subject of protest last weekend by students from Tibet.

Organizations including Students for a Free Tibet and the regional Tibetan Youth Conference last Saturday protested outside the library saying that the exhibit, sponsored by the Chinese Consulate and an affiliate, spread false propaganda about conditions in Tibet.

“[T]he Chinese Consulate and its affiliate made the decision to discontinue the exhibit, which will be removed by tomorrow morning,” the Queens Library said in an email received Friday afternoon. “We thank the Tibetan community for their ongoing conversations with us, and we look forward to future collaboration with them.”

The Dalai Lama in 1913 declared Tibet to be an independent state, though Beijing asserts that it has been a region of China for hundreds of years.

Tibetans have accused the Chinese government of attempting to destroy their native culture and history.

One photograph that protesters used as an example last weekend depicted a language class in a Tibetan school. They contrasted it with a photo of Tashi Wangchuk, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for nonviolent efforts to teach the Tibetan language to his nieces.

Protesters said he has been kept in virtual isolation, not permitted visits by family or his lawyer.