The NYPD is continuing its investigation into the fatal crash that killed three men in Long Island City on Saturday when the car they were riding in went over a barrier and into Dutch Kills, a tributary of Newtown Creek.
The vehicle hit the water near 29-01 Borden Ave. Officers arrived at 4:46 a.m.
NYPD and FDNY divers responded and found the three men in the submerged 2016 Honda Civic. Two were identified as Luis Cuadros, 30, of Lamont Avenue in Elmhurst, and Quameek Mack, 25, of Freeport, LI. The name of the third man was not immediately released.
Cuadros was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital. Mack and the unidentified man were pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Queens hospital.
A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that the car was headed west on Borden Avenue at a high rate of speed. Entering a section that turns into a dead end at the water, the driver is believed to have lost control. The car struck a barrier and went over into the water.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.