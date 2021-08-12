The NYPD’s 104th Precinct has announced a third arrest in the gang attack on July 23 that injured an off-duty firefighter as he walked his dog near Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.
The precinct on Thursday afternoon posted a photo from a surveillance video that was first released after the attack on its Twitter feed. The word APPREHENDED was printed across the photo.
Two other juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were arrested July 27.
The attack took place just before 10 p.m. when the firefighter and his dog encountered scores of teens allegedly yelling, screaming and setting off fireworks on Juniper Boulevard North near 75th Street.
When he addressed the youths about the situation he was jumped, punched and kicked. He also was struck on the head with a bottle before he was able to get away.
The firefighter suffered cuts and bruises in the altercation. His dog was unharmed.
