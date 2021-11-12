The NYPD is investigating a grand larceny report from the Ulta Beauty store at the Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale on Nov. 10.
According to police, a man entered the store at about 12:50 p.m. and began placing items in a camouflage backpack. He then left the store without paying for the items and fled in an unknown direction in a gray Toyota.
The value of the items taken is believed to be about $1,800.
Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, told the Chronicle he visited the store personally and spoke with management. He said no customers or store personnel were hurt in the incident.
Hall said shoplifting thefts have become a problem recently in the precinct.
“A lot of them have been grand larcenies,” he said. “We’re telling the stores to try and get us much information as possible. Call in descriptions, the suspect’s body type. Did they flee on a bicycle? In a vehicle? Call 911 and get that information to us as quickly as possible.”
Hall said the precinct still is investigating an Oct. 31 incident at the mall in which three people had their bicycles stolen in a robbery. One of the victims also was assaulted.
He said has been increased police presence at Atlas and that the precinct is working with mall management and the stores.
