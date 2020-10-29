Astoria buzzes with activity every Sunday, as residents gather together to enjoy the brunch specials restaurants offer during the weekend. In every corner of the neighborhood, one can see people looking for a place to sit, talk and enjoy a meal with their friends.
Thirtieth Avenue is one spot that offers a diverse selection of foods, from Greek staples to the exquisite flavors of Latin-American cuisine, representing the different residents of the neighborhood.
In the municipal parking lot, at 30th Avenue and 38th Street, another group of people have been gathering every Sunday since June. But they’re not there for brunch. It’s a group of 15 or more volunteers, of different ages and backgrounds, that have come together to clean and pick up trash.
The volunteers belong to Proud Astorian, a group focusing on keeping the streets of Astoria clean. It was created by Kate Peterson, 40, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years ever since she moved from the West Coast. “I had noticed that a lot of people had been posting about trash in the neighborhood. And I found it very frustrating because it felt like people just wanted to complain,” said Peterson, remembering the multiple photos online showing trash cans overflowing onto the streets.
The sight of overflowing trash cans has been more frequent ever since the reopening of New York City began back on June 8 with Phase 1, and after the city’s Department of Sanitation budget was reduced by $106 million for the fiscal year. The new budget decreased 60 percent of the funds allocated to the public basket litter program, and with less collection, many are now overflowing.
“I have seen the trash and litter problem for a long time,” says Andrew Harris, 38, a resident of 36th Avenue for 10 years. Harris used to clean the streets close to his home by himself, and on occasion, he would have some friends join him. After finding Proud Astorian on Instagram, he decided to join, as the group shared his idea of keeping the neighborhood clean. After seeing a high turnout of volunteers, a few weeks later Harris’ neighborhood was added as one of the spots that they clean every Sunday.
Proud Astorian now cleans three different locations: 30th Avenue, Broadway and 36th Avenue. It is the only group of volunteers in the neighborhood that cleans the streets. Peterson collects bags and gloves from the DSNY garage at 21st Street.
While Harris notes that the problem with trash existed before the pandemic, 311 complaint calls needing the assistance of the DSNY have increased in the five boroughs in the past four months, when compared to the same time last year.
The increase in calls could be due to a combination of increased outdoor activities and the decrease of funds made to the agency.
“We have undergone a change in human behavior as a result of the pandemic. So we are all spending more time outside than we ever did before. People are having picnics in the park more than they did before. So the amount of time and the amount of waste that we’re producing in our public outdoor spaces is significantly different than what it was before COVID,” said Peterson, adding that individual effort is important to keep the streets clean.
City Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) in a Facebook post recently acknowledged the problem and thanked Proud Astorian’s initiative.
“Budget cuts to New York City Department of Sanitation are starting to show on our streets,” he said, continuing, “It’s on us to keep Astoria’s streets clean. Groups like Proud Astorian have led the way to fill the gap, but they need us to do our part. Throw your litter in a trash can. The one in front of you is full? Go the extra block to one that isn’t flowing over. Don’t treat the sidewalk like a garbage can. We all need to work together to keep our neighborhood strong.”
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) also thanked Proud Astorian when she volunteered in a cleanup event at Rainey Park back in September.
After two hours of collecting more than 20 bags of litter on 36th Avenue, Josh Tjaden, 40, a resident who has volunteered several times, said, “One thing I would tell people is don’t litter. Come out and help, meet your neighbors and help us maintain it clean. Life is better when the streets are clean.”
Peterson does not know what the future holds when the low temperatures of winter arrive. The DSNY gives free cleaning supplies, so she hopes that Astorians will be more involved with picking up litter or taking part in the “Adopt a Basket” program. “We need to stop thinking in terms of pre-2020 and start thinking about how things are now,” she said. “What is the problem? What can we do to better the situation we are in? We will all be less stressed and in a better place.”
