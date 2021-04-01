It was three on one, they had a knife, the loot was in plain sight — and these would-be robbers still failed at their task, according to police.
Cops are seeking a trio of men who tried to rob a livery cab driver they had hired to take them to a corner outside the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City. As they rolled up to 13th Street and 34th Avenue a few minutes after 1 a.m. March 19, the three men, who were in the back of the car, menaced the driver with a knife and demanded his property.
They tried but failed to grab the 22-year-old driver’s cell phone and wallet from the car’s center console. Then they took off into the housing complex.
“There was no property removed or injuries reported as a result of this incident,” police said in an email seeking the public’s help in identifying the failed robbers.
Police provided descriptions of two of the three men they wish to converse with about the incident and a photo of one.
One is described as a dark-skinned man, about 20 to 25 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants. A photo of him inside a building was captured by a surveillance camera.
Another is a light-skinned man, about the same age and height, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and multicolored sweatpants. No description of the third man was available.
Anyone with information about the three men who got nothing but a free ride is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
The crime occurred within the 114th Precinct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.