As borough residents continue to give feedback on the MTA’s bus network redesign at workshops around Queens, two NYC Transit representatives spoke to Community Board 4 Tuesday about the proposal.
“Right now, understanding our bus [routes], it’s pretty complicated,” said Judy McClain, chief of Operations Planning. “It’s kind of a bunch of spaghetti out there.”
While many residents and elected officials have criticized the proposal, the representatives noted that it’s a process.
“There’s no implementation date for this plan,” said Howard Levine, government relations specialist for NYC Transit. “There’s nothing we’re rushing toward. We’re taking as much feedback as we can get.”
Goals of the redesign include more direct routes, more spacing of stops to avoid bus bunching and enhanced connectivity with speedier connections and fewer turns.
One criticism raised by many is the reroute would take riders to subway stations not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, such as the 61st Street-Woodside station that serves the No. 7 train.
“We’re rethinking that,” McClain said, adding, “We are going to make Queensborough Plaza ADA-accessible and other stations along the 7 line, but I think we need to relook at our routes and make sure that more of them are serving accessible stations.”
Feedback from residents at workshops and town halls has included direct access to the 74th Street Station serving the E, F, M, R and No. 7 lines, maintaining an easy connection from Jackson Heights to Manhattan and maintaining access to Long Island City.
Residents can go online to view the planned new routes to see how their commute would be impacted by the proposal.
The draft plan was released late in 2019 and the final plan is scheduled to be released in the second quarter of 2020. The release of the final plan will be followed by MTA outreach to community boards and the Borough Board, and public input sessions.
For more information about the plan, visit new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.com.
In other business, the board also heard a proposal to convert Poyer Street between Cornish and Corona avenues in Elmhurst from a two-way to a one-way eastbound.
Reactions to the proposal, which was not voted on during Tuesday’s meeting, were mixed. Tom McKenzie, a longtime Cornish Avenue resident, said the issue came before the board once nearly 20 years ago and was voted down over concerns of extended drive times and car pollution, saying, “it seems to have worked alright for 18 years.”
Poyer Street resident David Nadal was in favor of the change, citing the narrowness and congestion of the location.
“It’s very difficult to pull into my driveway,” he said.
Sally Wong of Elmhurst United raised an issue, saying, “One that I would have great concern, and everybody should really consider, is the emergency vehicles.”
She said a conversion could mean drivers taking longer to get to their destinations and would like to see a study extended to seeing if nearby one-way streets could be converted to two-ways.
“Every second counts,” Wong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.