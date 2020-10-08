GallopNYC, a nonprofit organization that teaches therapeutic horse riding to people with disabilities at facilities in Forest Hills and Howard Beach, recently celebrated the installation of a new ramp.
The new structure at the group’s Forest Hills facility gives many people with disabilities a completely new form of mobility. Therapeutic riders are able to walk or roll up the ramp, and then mount their horse from a more secure and solid platform.
The structure was designed and constructed with support from The Hartford’s Ability Equipped program. It was installed in GallopNYC’s indoor riding arena in Forest Hills, and is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It feels a lot safer. It’s sturdy. It’s comfortable,” said longtime rider L’Hava Israel at the unveiling of the ramp.
Both GallopNYC and The Hartford advocate for accessible participation in sports. The organization is based on the positive impact therapeutic horsemanship and equestrian sports have on riders of all abilities.
In a ramp demonstration, Israel showed how it will be used by pushing her walker up to the mounting platform and gracefully mounting her horse Holly to begin her lesson.
