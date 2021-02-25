Call it the longest intermission in history.
It was almost a year ago that community theaters were shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But now, theater companies across the borough are trying to figure out ways to raise their curtains once again. The obstacles are many and vary from group to group, some having higher hurdles to clear than others. But uncertainty reigns across the board, owing primarily to the unpredictability of the virus.
While hopes are high in several corners, it will likely be a long time before things get completely back to normal ... if ever.
But show business folks have long been recognized for their ingenuity and perseverance. And many of the groups involved plan to pick up where they left off last year, hoping to bring to fruition productions that were already underway.
Louise Guinther, the longtime driving force behind The Gingerbread Players, a mainstay at St. Luke’s Church in Forest Hills, believes live performances could resume by this fall, despite the “very stringent rules” imposed by the powers that oversee the church.
It would be a particularly celebratory event, coinciding with the group’s 50th anniversary season.
Whenever live performances ultimately resume, hopes within the group are already rising for a highly-anticipated project, a production of the musical, “Babes In Toyland,” which was shut down when the pandemic struck.
“A lot of work already went into it,” Guinther said. She would love to see the show mounted in front of a live audience in the spring of 2022.
Being away from the theater hasn’t stopped the group from having what Guinther called “kind of a full season.”
Its on-line endeavors included a presentation of the comedy classic, “You Can’t Take It With You,” which, according to Guinther, consisted of “talking heads with a little bit of costuming.” While the actors were reading from scripts, “everyone related to the camera very well,” she said.
There was also a more ambitious on-line production of Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” with Guinther in the title role. “It brought a large number of us back together,” she said, if only via the computer screen. The project incorporated backdrops to depict appropriate locales.
“It has been interesting, with ups and downs, and no audience to relate to,” Guinther added.
She sees a silver lining underneath this cloud, indicating that the group plans to continue with on-line Zoom presentations into the future, even after live performing resumes.
“It allows the cast and the audience to be expanded beyond our usual geographic range,” she said.
Like The Gingerbread Players, Royal Star Theatre, located in Jamaica, has put its artistic talents to work on virtual presentations. Representing the group, Alison Kurtzman said, “We’ve been trying to come up with new and innovative ways to stay connected with the community.”
Toward that goal, the group has been keeping busy with an assortment of on-line performances. Its latest, “No Strings Attached,” a compilation of four short comedy pieces featuring humans and puppets, will be offered on March 7. “It’s our biggest virtual attempt yet,” Kurtzman said. Further information on the show (free with a suggested donation of $10) is posted at royalstartheatre.org.
But a burning desire to get back on a real stage is propelling progress in mounting a live production in November of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods,” which was abruptly canceled last year by the pandemic.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Kurtzman said, pinning some of her hopes on the Covid-19 vaccines, which, she said, seem to be “trending in a good direction.”
As with The Gingerbread Players, RST performs in a church, which, Kurtzman said, “gets the final say” as to when the group may resume live performances. “Safety is paramount,” she said. “If need be, we’ll postpone” the show again.
The Parkside Players, which operates out of Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Hills, has “a lot of things to take into consideration” before reopening to the public, according to the group’s president, Glenn Rivano. First and foremost, “We need this virus to be completely shut down. We still have to see when we can get down to the church,” Rivano said.
He’s optimistic that the group’s aborted production of the comedy “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” will be able to resume rehearsals soon, aiming toward a fall opening.
The show had already been cast when the pandemic struck. Rivano hopes the entire team, including actors and backstage personnel, will be available when things get back underway.
That can only happen “when the church feels safe to let people in and following the rules of the state,” Rivano said.
He said it would also be necessary to take into account the expenses involved in mounting a production. He estimated that filling 50 percent of the seats in his theater “may be OK,” allowing for social distancing, should it still be required.
Maggie’s Little Theater in Middle Village was at the final dress rehearsal stage of an original revue of Academy Award songs, “The Envelope, Please,” when all theater activities halted last year. Group President Jim Gillespie remains hopeful if not overly optimistic that “maybe some version” of the show will happen yet.
According to Gillespie, Maggie’s prospects for reopening face particular limitations imposed by lack of its usual space, at least temporarily taken over by student classrooms.
The group is considering starting rehearsals on line. “When we’re ready to get back into the space, Boom! Go!” he said. But, he cautioned, “We’re not doing anything at least until summer.”
And while not out to make a financial killing on their shows, the group must deal with tough financial considerations.
“We sketched out social distancing” that suggested a maximum of 60 or 70 attendees at any one performance, Gillespie said. That’s far fewer than the crowds that have generally filled the auditorium.
“Do we want to do that? I don’t know,” Gillespie said. “We want enough money to keep us going to entertain people.”
Also under consideration is an ambitious production of the classic musical “Kiss Me, Kate,” which was to have been the group’s big summer show in 2020.
“I’m sure we’ll put something on,” Gillespie said. “It’s who we are.”
Prospects remain sketchy at several other companies.
St. Gregory’s Theatre Group in Bellerose, according to producer Lydia Pastori, has “nothing concrete” planned as of yet. One interesting possibility is some kind of outdoor performance, though not necessarily a conventional show. It could be a “heal the community” event, Pastori said. Discussions with the church’s new pastor are necessary. “I think he’ll be open to an idea of something to allow people to come together,” she said. “It’s a lot of ‘wait and see.’”
Broadway Blockbusters, which performs at the Immaculate Conception Center in Douglaston, is known for its sumptuous summer productions, but, producer/director Andrew Koslosky said, while “it’s our full intention to come back,” doing a large-scale musical would be difficult this year. A smaller production, most likely a comedy, “might be a good way to break the ice,” he said. He sees a need to “give people confidence” to return to live theater. “A lot of older folks will be afraid to come back. We’re in a pickle here.”
Michael Wolf, president of Douglaston Community Theatre, which operates out of Zion Church Parish Hall in Douglaston, indicated that the group is in the process of choosing a play and director for a possible on-line production. As for a return to live performances, he said, “It’s up to the reverend and the board.”
Theatre By The Bay NY, the resident troupe at Bay Terrace Garden Jewish Center in Bayside, would like to reopen its doors in the fall but, according to its artistic director, Cathy Chimenti, “I’m getting some pushback and I’m a little concerned.”
Producer Eli Koenig says the group is currently in a “state of suspension. We’re in limbo. The building is not open and there’s no end in sight [to the pandemic]. We’re not sure where we are.”
While it figures out its future path, the group is preparing a virtual cabaret, “The Show Must Go On Line,” a celebration of Jewish-American songwriters, set for March 6. Details will be available soon at the group’s website, theatrebythebayny.com.
