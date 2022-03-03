Rachel Kellner, top left, of Aigner Chocolates in Forest Hills, last week delivered artwork made by grade school children to staff members at LIJ-Forest Hills Northwell Health.
The drawings will be given to children who come to the hospital through the emergency department
Back in February, Kellner and her husband, Mark Libertini, donated chocolate flower lollipops to children who crafted flower-themed drawings for children at Northwell and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.
The store’s Flower Power Initiative resulted in more than 1,500 artworks created to brighten the days and hospital stays of sick children who are brought to the two hospitals.
