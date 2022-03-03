With the New York City area still in a blood crisis situation, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., second from left, and Councilman Bob Holden, second from right, last week thanked three of the people who have played key roles in a string of successful blood drives at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale.
The legislators presented certificates to the New York Blood Center, represented by Account Manager Armando Echeverry, left, and Assistant Director of Donor Recruitment Tina Kovolisky; to The Shops at Atlas Park itself; and to Peter DeLucia, center, general manager of the mall.
Holden’s office said more than 6,000 donors have rolled up their sleeves at Atlas during the blood shortage.
— Michael Gannon
