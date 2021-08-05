The annual Fresh Pond Road Street Festival in Ridgewood was back this past weekend, with the usual complement of food, entertainment and family-friendly fun.
Above, Gioacchino Ripepe stood on Sunday with statues of the Blessed Mother and Padre Pio, the latter an Italian priest and saint of the Roman Catholic Church.
Above, the traditional carnival rides were as popular as ever.
At top right, revelers, food vendors and games filled Fresh Pond Road. At right, the band Biagio and Friends offered music and some pyrotechnics.
