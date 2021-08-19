The Forest Hills Green Team is kicking off a roster of free and fun activities to raise awareness about climate control, environmental advocacy and neighborhood beautification.
The events are on weekends, between Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 29. They include classes in tree planting, community gardening, urban farming, composting and more. The scheduled activities are free, fun and informative. People are invited to sign up at sign up at fhgt.org.
Events include How to Take Care of Neighborhood Trees, with tips from the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation Parks Department. It is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, at Yellowstone Park at 68th Road and Yellowstone Boulevard.
The group’s Progressive Potluck Picnic will feature environmentalists and area activists Aleda Gagarin and Felicia Singh beginning at 3 p.m. on Aug. 21 at The Overlook at Forest Park
Composting 101, from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 22, will offer composting facts and tips. Participants can receive free compost from the Queens Botanical Garden. It will take place in MacDonald Park in Forest Hills.
Participants can help transplant trees and plant flowers on Yellowstone Boulevard and at Yellowstone Garden from with donations from Stuyvesant Cove 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 22. The group will meet up at MacDonald Park.
The Urban Farmer Primer will offer lessons on how people can plant vegetables in their own backyards with help from the Forest Hills Community Garden from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. The garden is located behind Forest Hills High School.
The groups also will hold a voter registration event along with help for those wanting to learn about advocating for environmental policies with the group Democracy NYC fro 10 a.m. to noon at the FHGT Composting Site in MacDonald park.
Started in 2018, the Forest Hills Green Team is a volunteer organization dedicated to beautifying the Forest Hills community and raising awareness on climate change, conservation, sustainability, and ecological responsibility.
