The Floating Hospital, serving primarily homeless families, sends minibuses out every morning throughout the city to pick up residents from domestic violence safehouses, family shelters and hotels and motels.
But since the start of the coronavirus crisis, the hospital has furloughed more than one-third of its staff.
“My staff is incredibly invested in the families so it’s been very difficult for them to be separated from the good work they do,” President Sean Granahan told the Chronicle Tuesday.
The hospital went from between 233 and 240 patients per day pre-COVID to 110 per day. With the drop in visits from social distancing and the discouragement from the medical advice on routine care, there’s not enough revenue to keep the staff working.
“It really devastated how we try to provide care for the neediest population in the city,” Granahan said. “You’re not going to find a population in the city that is needier than a mother whose basically kicked to the streets with two or three kids.”
The Floating Hospital’s main healthcare center in Long Island City has shortened hours, while its Astoria clinic is closed.
Granahan said the structure homeless families rely on has fallen apart.
“It takes a lot of people,” he said. “It’s a very social model in a world that all of a sudden was antisocial or social distanced.”
Granahan said families rely on the hospital for the essentials of routine healthcare as well as health education.
“It’s one thing to tell a mom she might get diabetes but to talk to her about solutions and what she can eat is another,” he said.
Mothers would be given formula, diapers, hygiene products and clothes for children. Granahan, saying there are “silver linings everywhere,” noted that the LIC community came together and stockpiled some of those items and sent them through Amazon Smile.
“They found a way around the social distancing to give, which is great,” he said.
Granahan said the isolation and social distancing happened so swiftly.
“I wonder at the end of the day if anything prepares us for isolation,” he said. “If anything, the whole world was shifting more toward integration of everything. Everybody goes everywhere, everybody gets around, everybody manages to do things and they do things in a much more social manner than ever before.”
The majority of the city’s homeless population consists of families. Single men with mental health issues make up “a very niche population,” Granahan said, noting the attention given to the homeless on trains.
He said migration to the subways from the single homeless population is common because it’s more comfortable and helps them avoid bad weather.
“But the face of the homeless in New York City is a mother or a child,” Granahan said.
