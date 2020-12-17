Parkview Realty of Corona recently hosted its 11th annual holiday toy drive, combined with a business networking event.
At top holding a few of the donated toys are Judy Pedraza, left, Lenny Mancuso, Todd Miranda, Ree Brinn of the Queens Chronicle, Antonio Guadagnino and Rosemary Lopez. Above are Allison Belmosa, left, Amaryllis Greene, Maylin Escala, Paul Rodriguez and Heidi Klatt Schneider.
The organizers send a special thank you to state Sen. Leroy Comrie for donations and promoting the event and to Leo’s Latticini Italian Deli.
Donated toys will be distributed to children living in area shelters.
