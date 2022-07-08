Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Glen Oaks, was one of 17 people to receive the Medal of Freedom from President Biden at the White House on July 7.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Lindsay became the first person in the country to receive vaccination against Covid-19 following its approval by government medical officials.
The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor accorded by the United States.
The following citation was read at the ceremony.
“An immigrant from Jamaica, Sandra Lindsay is a nurse in Queens, New York, and the first American to be vaccinated against Covid-19 outside of clinical trials.
“At the height of the pandemic, she directed a team of nurses as they worked tirelessly to save patients while risking their own lives.
“When the Covid-19 vaccine became available, she was a ray of light in our nation’s dark hour and continues to champion vaccinations and mental health for healthcare workers.
“She represents the best of America.”
