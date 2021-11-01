You might want to adopt James Bond’s mantra and take your drinks shaken, not stirred.
A new law that takes effect today, Nov. 1, bars food and drink establishments in the city from providing single-use plastic straws, stirrers and splash sticks to customers unless they ask.
(Splash sticks are the stirrer-like things that places such as Starbucks insert in the openings of to-go coffee lids to keep both the drink and the warmth inside.)
Self-serve areas that until today had straws for the taking are required to have signs saying they are available upon request instead.
“Such signs shall be unobstructed in their entirety,” the new law notes. “Such signs must be at least two inches by seven inches, in no less than 20 point font. A sample sign that satisfies the requirements of this paragraph shall be made available in a downloadable format on [a city] website.”
When it comes to compostable straws, things get a little complicated. Those not made from plastic may be given out. But compostable straws made from plastic — which can only be composted in high-heat conditions, not your typical backyard bin — may only be dispensed if requested, and they may only be used at the establishment, not taken off premises.
The law does not require that plastic straws be used on premises.
Despite its goal of reducing plastic straw use, the law requires food and drink establishments to keep them on hand, and brings up the concept of human rights in relation to their provision.
“All food service establishments shall maintain a sufficient supply of single-use plastic beverage straws that are not compostable,” the law says. “If a person specifically requests a plastic beverage straw, such food service establishment shall provide a single-use plastic beverage straw that is not compostable free of charge and shall make no inquiry into the reason for such request. A violation of this paragraph may also violate the reasonable accommodation provisions of title 8 of this code and be subject to enforcement by the city commission on human rights.”
The Council portrays the measure as beneficial to the environment not only here, where it will reduce plastic waste in landfills, but beyond the coastlines.
“By making customers pro-actively ask for straws, we will dramatically reduce the amount of single use plastic being used in the largest city in the country,” the Council said in a May 12 statement announcing that the members would be voting on the bill that day. “Each year, at least eight million tons of plastic leak into the ocean. If we don’t change our behavior, the World Economic Forum predicts there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050.”
The measure was approved 43-4, with Councilmen Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), Mark Gjonaj (D-Bronx), Steve Matteo (R-Staten Island) and Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn) in dissent. Councilmen Bill Perkins (D-Manhattan) and Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) did not vote on it.
The mayor did not sign the bill but did not veto it either, so it became law.
Violations can result in a fine of $100 the first time, $200 the second time and $400 the third time and beyond — but only warnings will be issued for the first year the law is in effect.
