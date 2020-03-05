Police Officer Darren Mays, the NYPD’s official beekeeper, and the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol were honored by the precinct’s community council last Thursday during its 2019 Cop of the Year celebration at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth.
Mays tends to bees on the roof of the 104th Precinct station house in Ridgewood. Capt. Victoria Perry, the commander of the precinct, joked that she never imagined she would have to be on television. But with Mays on the job, she does.
“I walk in the door, sometimes in the morning, come into work, no makeup on, nothing, hair in a bun, I gotta get into uniform and this man was telling me, ‘Cap, you gotta come upstairs. I’ve got Australia here today and they want to meet you too,’” she said.
Mays, who has earned attention for his unique job, recalled how he made fun of a friend who was beekeeping and went over to visit him. “I was there for an hour, fixated,” he said. “He walked away. I didn’t realize it.”
Mays works the midnight shift and is a field training officer who helps new recruits. He is also a counterterrorism officer, working during parades, concerts and the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.
The Cop of the Year award was given to recognize the roles he plays at the precinct.
The officer noted that he had had an opportunity to transfer to the Bronx.
“But because this command is such a great command, I refused to leave,” Mays said to applause.
The civilian patrol, also known as G-COP, for Glendale, was given the Community Partner of the Year award.
“Without the assistance of the civilian patrol the 104th Precinct wouldn’t be able to do half the things that we do,” Perry said.
G-COP patrols the area and reports police, fire and medical emergencies to the proper authorities. The group also aids the precinct with traffic and crowd control during events such as parades and religious and funeral processions.
Elizabeth De La Cruz, the G-COP president, thanked the community council “for all the support you provide to our organization in helping our community.”
Len Santoro, the president of the 104th Precinct Community Council, praised the honorees.
“We pick the cops that embody the spirit of the precinct and the neighborhood. It’s that simple. And we hit a home run every time,” he said.
Assistant Chief Martin Morales, the NYPD’s Assistant Chief of Personnel and former commander of Patrol Borough Queens North, thanked the officers of the 104th Precinct in attendance.
“A lot of them do it while we’re sleeping in our warm beds at night,” he said.
