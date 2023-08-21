A man who raped one of his relatives for 10 years starting when she was 4 years old will spend somewhere between 17 and half years and the rest of his life in prison, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Julio Fernando Pina-Illescas, 39, of Corona was convicted last month by a jury of predatory sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He raped and sexually molested the girl “on numerous occasions” from approximately August 2009 to October 2019, according to the DA’s Office. The crimes occurred in the perpetrator’s two different residences in Corona. The authorities did not specify how the victim and her rapist are related.
When or if he is released from prison, Pina-Illescas will be on probation for five years and will have to register as a sex offender.
He could get more time, however, as a separate case against him is pending. In that proceeding, Pina-Illescas is facing two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly abusing a different child relative and another young girl.
“This defendant, now a convicted sexual predator, used his access and authority to prey on an innocent child,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “While we cannot take away the trauma caused by his acts, I hope the prison sentence provides a measure of closure to the young victim, who bravely stepped forward to tell us about the horrors she was forced to endure. My office will pursue full accountability in the separate indictment against the defendant.”
The Queens DA’s Special Victims Bureau, which handles cases involving the sexual abuse of children and certain other crimes, can be reached at (718) 286-6505 or specialvictims@queensda.org.
Hotlines available to rape victims in Queens include one operated by Safe Horizon at (212) 577-7777 and one by Violence Intervention Program (VIP Mujeres), which notes that it is available in both English and Spanish, at 1 (800) 664-5880.
Both note that anyone in immediate danger should call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.