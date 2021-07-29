Asian Pacific American Voting and Organizing to Increase Civic Engagement, also known as APA VOICE, recently held an art contest to engage high schoolers to think about what their communities mean to them.
In two competitions for Brooklyn and Queens youth, the organization challenged each artist to create works set in their neighborhood with the theme of “This is where I belong.”
At a press conference the organization held last Thursday on redistricting, it announced the winners. The Queens grand prize of $750 went to Peiqi Chen, of Woodside, above left, for her painting, “The Street.”
“The people know each other on this street. We help each other like a family,” Chen said.
Second place, for $250, went to Ruponti Wazid, of Jamaica, center right, for her photo collage, “Mini Bangladesh.”
“It’s my neighborhood — the supermarkets we shop at; the spices that we cook with; the food that we eat; the park that’s across from my house where all the Bangladeshi communities goes,” Wazid said.
Third place and $100 went to Chloe Kim, of Little Neck, above right, for her painting, “Pieces of Ho(me).”
“It’s a bunch of different aspects of my neighborhood that I really felt like home in,” said Kim.
— Max Parrott
