A 15-year-old boy has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after falling between cars of an R train in Jackson Heights on Monday morning.
The incident took place at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station at about 10:25 a.m., according to the NYPD. Published reports said the boy and friends were walking between cars when the boy fell, serving his left arm.
Police say the boy was not a victim of a crime.
The MTA said E, M, F and R train schedules were affected, with some trains skipping the station while the rescue and preliminary investigation were conducted.
The incident remains under investigation.
