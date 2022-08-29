Teen's arm severed in subway fall 1

An R train pulls into Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL O'KANE

A 15-year-old boy has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after falling between cars of an R train in Jackson Heights on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station at about 10:25 a.m., according to the NYPD. Published reports said the boy and friends were walking between cars when the boy fell, serving his left arm.

Police say the boy was not a victim of a crime.

The MTA said E, M, F and R train schedules were affected, with some trains skipping the station while the rescue and preliminary investigation were conducted.

The incident remains under investigation.