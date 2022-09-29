Police have arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of attempted assault for allegedly trying to stab another teenager last Tuesday at a bus stop in Forest Hills.
The NYPD said in a press release that the blade broke off as it touched the intended victim, also a 16-year-old male, when it struck him. The arrest took place at 11:25 p.m. last Friday.
No other details on the suspect were released, including whether he turned out to be the person depicted in photos and a video released by the NYPD in a press release issued on Thursday night.
Police said a 16-year-old male was standing at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., a campus for multiple schools, at 3:48 p.m. when the other teen approached him. The attacker stabbed at the teen’s chest with a knife. The blade broke as it struck the victim and he was not injured. The attacker fled, and the teen refused medical attention.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.