Teen pulled knife on 11-year-old: NYPD

A teenager walked into a Briarwood school last week and held an 11-year-old boy at knifepoint, the police said.
The unidentified male allegedly gained entry into Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School, located at 85-05 144 St., at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and entered one of the restrooms.
Inside, he approached the young student, displayed a knife, pointed it at the victim’s chest and demanded money. The student told the man he did not have any money, and the perpetrator forcibly removed the victim’s water bottle and fled the school.
Immediately after fleeing, the same man approached a 51-year-old man on the corner of 85th Road and 149th Street and initiated an argument. The perpetrator again displayed a knife and lunged at the victim’s throat, but did not make contact. He continued slashing at the victim multiple times, cutting his jacket but not his arm. The perpetrator threw a water bottle at the man and fled.
Neither of the victims were injured and police are still looking for the perpetrator.
Police believe the male is approximately in his teens, stands at 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds, has a slim build and light complexion and potentially is of Hispanic descent. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and black pants.
Police are also working with the city Department of Education to investigate how the man entered the junior high and to ensure that the building is safe.
“The safety of students is our top priority, and staff and school safety agents acted immediately to ensure that everyone was unharmed when this incident occurred after school hours,” Nathaniel Styer, the DOE’s deputy press secretary, told the Chronicle.
The DOE is reviewing entrance procedures with its afterschool providers. The city Special Commissioner of Investigation is also investigating the situation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.