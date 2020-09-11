Teen indicted in Kew Gardens shooting: DA

A reputed gang member has been indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly shooting and injuring a Queens Village resident moments after he stepped out of the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens on July 3.
The 15-year-old defendant from Jamaica was arraigned last week before Queens Supreme Court Justice Lenora Gerald on a six-count indictment charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
He is set to return to court Sept. 25. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
According to the charges, just before midnight on July 3, a 17-year-old walked through the lobby, passing a crowd including the defendant. The 17-year-old exited with the defendant following him out. Video surveillance shows the defendant allegedly pulling out a handgun and firing it several times. The victim was hit in the right leg, shattering his femur. He fell to the ground and rolled under a car in an attempt to hide from the shooter, according to the DA.
“This senseless act of violence demonstrates yet again the consequences of the volatile combination of gangs and guns,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was rushed into surgery. The alleged shooter was identified from the video surveillance and arrested the following day.
Lawmakers and residents rallied against the Umbrella Hotel on Aug. 23, citing crime and quality-of-life issues.
Capt. Antonio Fidacaro, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, told the Chronicle in late August, “I’ve never seen this level of violence at any hotel ever,” adding, “This hotel is problem No. 1 for me.”
An unrelated shooting on Aug. 9 at the hotel is being investigated by police along with members of the DA’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau. Reports of other alleged crimes at the hotel are also being investigated.
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) wrote to Mayor de Blasio in late August requesting a meeting take place including a deputy mayor and commissioner or deputy commissioner of the Department of Buildings, Fire Department, NYPD, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Human Resources Administration.
Rosenthal and Koslowitz released a joint statement Wednesday, noting that their offices have received hundreds of messages in the last two months from concerned residents regarding the hotel and called City Hall’s inaction, despite near-daily talks with mayoral staff, “indefensible.”
“The lack of response from City Hall points to the sad reality that Mayor de Blasio is not taking these concerns seriously,” the statement said. “The utter absence of regard for our community cannot be ignored. We stand united in the call for City Hall to take immediate action and shut down this hotel down before another resident of Queens is harmed.”
The Mayor’s Office referred the Chronicle to the Police Department’s press office when asked if it had plans for the hotel.
