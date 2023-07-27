Set in the rainforest of Ethiopia during World War II, “Army of Africa,” a young adult historical fiction novella by Ciara Amare, 13, of Woodside, explores racism, survival and camaraderie in the face of adversity.
The story follows four Army soldiers: Mark, Ethan, Evan and José as they try to navigate unfamiliar territory in the Eastern African country after their sabotaged plane crash lands in the Sele-Nolo Forest.
“They have to learn to survive away from civilization,” said Ciara.
With inspiration from the author’s life — her mother’s love of “Africa” by Toto, her uncle’s service in the Army with tours in Kuwait and Djibouti, and her father’s Ethiopian heritage — a story was born.
“I find World War II an interesting period of time, because compared to World War I, the weaponry, the tanks were all updated,” she said. “It was a different style of fighting.”
In the third grade, Ciara had an assignment to write a brief piece about Halloween, but ended up going above and beyond, writing a five-page story. Since then she knew she was meant to become a writer.
“I was like, ‘yeah, I think I can do something with writing,’” said the soon-to-be eighth-grader.
“Army of Africa” was released under Palmetto Publishing on April 18, and an audio book version is expected to drop later this week, according to Yeg Amare, her father.
“After she was published, it was nice to see everyone in her school community and friends celebrating her,” Amare said. “We are just about done with the last phase of trying to make this book fully accessible. We finally got an audio book submission done and we are waiting for the final steps on that. It’s very exciting. I’m very happy for her.”
Ciara attends St. Sebastian Catholic Academy in Woodside, and received encouragement from her English and home -room teacher Kelly Lugg while writing the book in secret from April to August 2022.
“We were very surprised she wrote a book from start to finish,” Amare said. “We had no idea she was writing a book. We know that she likes to read. She always has a book in her hand, so it wasn’t a complete surprise that she was capable of doing this. We were on vacation in the Dominican Republic when she told me she wrote a book. She then gave me the iPad.”
Amare helped to get his daughter an editor and made sure he was CC’ed on the revisions, but for the most part left Ciara to her own.
“It’s on Amazon, we have physical copies, an e-reader is available and we are just waiting for it to be converted to an audio book so that it is available to everyone,” he said.
When it comes to her book, Ciara hopes the biggest takeaway is that people will learn to conquer their fears when they are put in situations they think they can’t back out of.
She is currently writing a prequel-sequel that delves deeper into the backgrounds of her protagonists, which she hopes to release in mid-2024.
Ciara hopes to one day attend St. John’s University in Hillcrest and become a sports journalist.
