Three days after a teenager murdered 21 people in a Texas elementary school, a 16-year-old student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot multiple people at a Forest Hills school campus.
Police said the incident took place at 10:18 a.m. on May 27 at the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School at 91-30 Metropolitan Ave.
Officers from the NYPD’s 112th Precinct responded to a 911 call after a male student, 16, informed multiple students that he had wanted to shoot several students “after he obtains a firearm.”
He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated harassment. The New York Post reported that the student was released to his parents. The paper quoted police sources as saying other students raised the alarm when they saw the student using school computers to look up information on purchasing a gun.
The campus also houses Queens Metropolitan High School and PS 233.
Two days earlier, a Suffolk County teen was charged after allegedly posting a threat of a shooting at Bellport High School.
— Michael Gannon
